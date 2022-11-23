Tyler Salvation Army to hold annual community Thanksgiving meal

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2022 at 10:53 am

TYLER – Tyler Salvation Army volunteers and staff are preparing for their annual community Thanksgiving meal. The Salvation Army is planning on feeding up to 1,000 guests Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Celebrating “family,” the current residents of The Salvation Army will have their meal served by volunteers, according to a news release. The volunteers will also be serving the community at the Salvation Army’s corps buildings in the breezeway between the dormitory and fellowship hall. Over 110 volunteers have signed up this year to help with the Thanksgiving meal.

“We are fortunate to have our volunteers assist us with this every year. We could not do this without the support of our Tyler community,” said Greg Mason, Director of Development at the Salvation Army of Tyler, as quoted in the release. Sam Greenberg has once again donated his company’s popular Greenberg Smoked Turkeys, and attendees can enjoy all the trimmings as well. And don’t forget — the Salvation Army’s holiday Red Kettle campaign continues. If you’re interested in volunteering to ring a bell for the campaign, you can sign up at this link.

