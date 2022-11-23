Today is Wednesday November 23, 2022
Social media leads to arrest of man accused of using stolen check

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2022 at 10:59 am
Social media leads to arrest of man accused of using stolen checkLONGVIEW — A man who was accused of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s was arrested with the help of social media.According to our news partner KETK, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a generator was bought with the check in Longview on Oct. 31. Then, 30 minutes after officials shared photos on social media of the man involved in the incident several people started sending tips. Jason Walker was arrested on Monday in Grayson County and released after he paid his bond. Deputies said the other man in the photo was not connected to the case. “Great job, Facebook you never disappoint,” said the sheriff’s office.



