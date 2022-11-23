In Brief: Nicole Kidman tapped for AFI Lifetime Achievment Award, and more

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2022 at 8:21 am

Everything Everywhere All at Once topped the list of nominees at the Independent Spirit Awards announced on Tuesday, with eight, followed by Tár with seven, and Aftersun with five. Noticeably missing from the list was The Whale, as well as its star and presumed Oscar Best Actor front-runner Brendan Fraser. The winners are chosen by members of Film Independent and will be announced on March 4, 2023. Television nominees will be announced on December 13. The full list of nominees can be found at FilmIndependent.org...

Netflix debuted the trailer for Noah Baumbach's adaptation of Don DeLillo's novel, White Noise. Per the streamer, White Noise, "dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world." Adam Driver and Baumbach's real-life wife Greta Gerwig star in the film, along with Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, André L. Benjamin, Sam Gold, Carlos Jacott, Lars Eidinger, Francis Jue and Barbara Sukowa. White Noise hits theaters on Friday and Netflix December 30...

The American Film Institute Board of Trustees will honor Nicole Kidman with its 49th AFI Life Achievement Award at its June 10, 2023 ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Oscar-winning actress' film credits hits include Aquaman, Happy Feet, The Golden Compass, Batman Forever, Paddington and the upcoming Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, coming out Christmas 2023. Kidman is the first Australian actor to receive AFI's Life Achievement Award...

