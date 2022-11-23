Cowboys, Giants meet as push for Odell Beckham Jr. intensifies

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2022 at 8:10 am

By TODD ARCHER

FRISCO, Texas — Thursday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants might be the Beckham Bowl.

They are among the teams to have an interest in adding free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for the stretch run as he comes back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys have not been shy about their recruiting efforts, and Dak Prescott said he has exchanged messages with Beckham.

“He knows how much I want him here, and a lot of these guys in this locker room I’ve seen have reached out on their own in different ways to making sure that he understands that this is a team that he can help,” Prescott said. “And we want him to come help.”

What has Beckham told Prescott about his interest in joining the Cowboys?

“Mutual, honestly, mutual,” Prescott said.

Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter this week that Beckham is expected to wait until after Thanksgiving to pick a new team. Other teams believed to be in the mix include the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

After last week’s Dallas win against the Minnesota Vikings, owner and general manager Jerry Jones confirmed that Beckham will visit The Star, but he did not have an exact date.

But Prescott knows there is a business aspect to any team wanting to add Beckham.

“But right now I guess it’s who can recruit better,” Prescott said. “And, yeah, I don’t know necessarily about what he’s looking for when it comes to the numbers and long term and all that, but I know that we want him here and hope it all works out.”

Go Back