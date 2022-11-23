Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler fired for groping woman

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2022 at 8:06 am

By JOSH WEINFUSS

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired after he groped a woman in Mexico City over the weekend, sources told ESPN.

Mexican authorities were notified of the incident, which happened Sunday night, and then informed the Cardinals, who terminated Kugler and sent him back to Arizona on a flight Monday morning. The Cardinals had arrived in Mexico City on Saturday.

Kugler is the second Cardinals assistant coach to be accused of assaulting a woman this year.

In May, former running backs coach James Saxon turned himself in to Indiana police after assaulting a woman in her Indianapolis home. He was sentenced in October to one year in jail, which was suspended, and given one year of probation.

Saxon kept his job with the Cardinals until his arrest became public Aug. 4, when he was put on administrative leave. Saxon resigned in October.

Kugler has coached at the high school, college and NFL levels since 1990. He had joined coach Kliff Kingsbury’s staff in 2019.

The Cardinals lost 38-10 to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday at Estadio Azteca.

