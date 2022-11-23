Here’s your first peek at ‘The Bachelor’ season 27 with Zach Shallcross

ABC debuted the first trailer for 27th season of The Bachelor during Tuesday's Bachelor in Paradise finale, and there's no shortage of laughter, tears and heartbreak.

“Do I deserve this? I don’t know. But I’m pretty damn happy,” Zach Shallcross, a contestant from the most recent season of The Bachelorette, which starred Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, says at one point.

However, his mood quickly changes, saying in a confessional, “I feel like a failure. I feel like I let myself down, and I feel like I let the women down."

Later, he's seen crying, apparently over the departure of one of the contestants. “I don’t even know what happened. I saw something with her. I was not expecting that,” he says.

The 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, whom Rachel had cast off after hometowns, was introduced as the next Bachelor during the season 17 finale of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor returns for its 27th season January 23 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

