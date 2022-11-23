Virginia Walmart shooting updates: Seven people dead, including gunman

(CHESAPEAKE, Va.) -- Seven people have died, including the shooter, after a shooting at the Walmart on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake, Virginia, Tuesday night, police said.

A law enforcement source told ABC News that "preliminary info is it was an employee, possible manager, went in break room and shot other employees, and himself."

Police could not confirm if the shooting was contained to one part of the store and said it's "very fluid, very new right now."

"It's sad, we're a couple days before the Thanksgiving holiday," Kosinski said.

"We're only a few hours into the response, so we don't have all the answers yet," the city of Chesapeake tweeted. "Chesapeake Police continue their investigation into the active shooter event at Walmart on Sam's Circle. We do know there are multiple fatalities plus injuries and the shooter is confirmed dead."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is en route to the scene, ABC News can report.

"Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond. Our communications team is set up and will be releasing additional information as it's confirmed," Chesapeake Deputy Director of Public Communications Elizabeth Vaughn said in a statement.

Law enforcement sources tell ABC News authorities are investigating whether this was a case of working violence.

Chesapeake mayor Rick West issued a statement following the shooting, calling it a "senseless act of violence."

"I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place late last night in our City," West said in a statement on Twitter. "My prayers are with all those affected - the victims, their family, their friends, and their coworkers. I am grateful for the quick actions taken by our first responders who rushed to the scene. Cheaspeake is a tightknit community and we are all shaken by this news. Together, we will support each other throughout this time. Please keep us in your prayers."

