Today is Wednesday November 23, 2022
Police: 6 people, assailant dead in Walmart shooting

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2022 at 4:39 am
BREAKING NEWS: Police say six people have been killed after a shooter opened fire at a Walmart in Virginia. It was second high-profile mass shooting in a handful of days. The assailant is also dead. Officer Leo Kosinski said early Wednesday that the store in Chesapeake was now safe. The shooting came three days after a person opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado late Saturday, killing five people and wounding 17. Earlier in the year, the country was shaken by the deaths of 21 when a gunman stormed an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.



