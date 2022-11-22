Today is Tuesday November 22, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2022 at 1:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of conservative-leaning states is trying to keep in place a Trump-era public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border. Late Monday, the 15 states moved to intervene in legal proceedings surrounding the public health rule referred to as Title 42. The rule uses emergency authority to allow the United States to keep migrants from seeking asylum at the border, based on the need to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It’s set to end on December 21, potentially upending border enforcement. The states argue they’ll suffer “irreparable harm” if Title 42 ends. Immigrant rights’ groups have argued that the use of Title 42 unjustly harms people fleeing persecution.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC