Cities release Thanksgiving holiday schedules

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2022 at 12:59 pm

EAST TEXAS — As usual, city offices in Tyler and Longview will be closed for Thanksgiving Day. But the city of Tyler also wants you to know all non-emergency city offices will close at noon on Wednesday. Solid waste collection is just one of a number of services that will be affected. Click here for more information on the Tyler schedule, and visit this link for additional information from Longview.

