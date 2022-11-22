Today is Tuesday November 22, 2022
Billy Porter to receive his star on Hollywood Walk of Fame next month

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2022 at 8:56 am
Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez

Billy Porter is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month.

The Emmy, Tony and Grammy-winning entertainer will be honored with the 2,741st star on the legendary walk on December 1 at 11:30 a.m. PT. The star, in the Live Performance/Live Theatre category, will be located at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard, near the Pantages Theatre and East Town.  Soon-to-be-announced guest speakers will also be part of the ceremony.

“We are thrilled to be honoring award-winning actor Billy Porter with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez says in a statement. “His performances leave everyone wanting more!”

The ceremony will be livestreamed on WalkofFame.com.

This Thursday night, Porter will be performing at Bloomingdale's holiday window unveiling in New York City.

