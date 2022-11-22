In Brief: Final trailer for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ makes a splash, and more

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2022 at 7:35 am

Anjelica Huston will join Ana de Armas in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina, reprising her role as the Director, the head of the Ruska Roma, which she originated in 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum, according to The Hollywood Reporter. De Armas will star as a young female assassin who seeks revenge against those who killed her family. Ian McShane is also set to appear in Ballerina, reprising his role as Winston, the enigmatic manager of the Continental Hotel. Meanwhile, McShane will join Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4, due in theaters on March 24, 2023...

The final trailer for 20th Century Studios' Avatar: The Way of the Water made its debut during ESPN's Monday Night Football. "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film," James Cameron's latest Avatar movie, "begins to tell the story of the Sully family -- Jake, Neytiri and their kids -- the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure," according to the film's official synopsis. Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldaña and Stephen Lang return for the sequel, along with Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh and Edie Falco, among others. Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters December 16. 20th Century Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News...

Amy Schneider is the latest Jeopardy! champ to win the long-running game show's prestigious Tournament of Champions. Schneider's 40-game winning streak from November of 2021 to January of this year is second only to the 74-game record of current host Ken Jennings. Her initial winnings, meanwhile, amounted to $1,382,800 — the fourth-highest total in regular season play. Schneider is the first openly transgender contestant to play in and win the Tournament of Champions...

