Jan. 6 sedition trial of Oath Keepers founder goes to jury

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2022 at 7:52 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of people have been convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that left dozens of officers injured, sent lawmakers running for their lives and shook the foundations of American democracy. Now jurors in the case against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates will decide, for the first time, whether the actions of any defendants amount to seditious conspiracy. Trial arguments wrapped up Monday after prosecutors spent weeks trying to make the case that Rhodes and his band of anti-government extremists were not whipped into an impulsive frenzy by President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, but came to Washington intent on stopping the transfer of presidential power. The jury begins deliberating Tuesday morning.

