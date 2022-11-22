How to help Colorado Springs mass shooting victims, families

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2022 at 10:20 pm

Scott Olson/Getty Images

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) -- Within hours of the mass shooting in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and at least 19 injured, support services have been set up for the victims, their families and the LGBTQ community at large.

Members of the Colorado Springs community have mobilized, launching fundraisers to help cover medical and funeral expenses and sharing locations of where blood can be donated.

Additionally, mental health services are being offered to anyone affected by the attack at Club Q, a nightclub that primarily serves LGBTQ patrons.

Here are some ways to support the effort and resources for those in need:

Monetary donations

Several groups have set up fundraisers, where people can donate to help cover medical and funeral costs as well as to provide help to families in the aftermath.

Club Q shared a link on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon to an official donation site run by Colorado Gives 365.

Colorado Gives 365 is run by the Colorado Healing Fund, a non-profit that sets up donations for those who are the victims of mass casualties in the state as well as their families, which was activated in the wake of the shooting.

Additionally, the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe has verified at least four fundraisers.

Blood donations

Vitalant, a nonprofit organization that collects blood donations, shared on Facebook that it sent out 70 units of blood products to hospitals in the area.

"Our hearts go out to the victims of the Club Q shooting and their loved ones," Vitalant said in a statement. "We stand ready to provide additional blood products if requested."

The group said donors who want to make appointments in the coming days can do so online or by calling 1-877-25-VITAL (84825).

Additionally, people can donate at blood donation centers at Children's Hospital Colorado at the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora or at UC Health Garth Englund Blood Center in Fort Collins, which helps support patients in northern Colorado.

Mental health services

The city of Colorado Springs announced on its website that the Colorado Springs Police Department will be holding a Community Resource Expo on Monday, November 21; Tuesday, November 22; and Wednesday, November 23 from 8:00 a.m. MT to 7:00 p.m. MT.

"The expo will provide mental health resources, spiritual support, emotional support animals, childcare, emergency financial resources, LGBTQ+ support, meals, and other services," the site reads.

Additionally, the city has a rolling list of providers offering therapy to those impacted by the shooting, including some offering free sessions. As of Monday morning, 102 providers were listed.

Club Q shared on Facebook that a drop-in center is being set up at the Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs.

"GLAAD and One Colorado will be on site all week to provide counseling services or if you just need to be with family or just need a hug," the post read.

UC Health recommends if someone is experiencing a mental health crisis, they can call 911; 988, a new nationwide number specifically for those suffering from suicidal thoughts; or The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and mental health support group for LGBTQ youth.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back