Woman admits smuggling rare monkey

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2022 at 3:54 pm
DALLAS (KRLD) – A Texas woman could get two decades in federal prision for smuggling a rare animal. 20-year-old Savannah Valdez from Katy has admitted to illegally smuggling a spider monkey across the border in March. Valdez had a live spider monkey inside a wooden box when crossing the border in Brownsville. When border officials asked what was in the box, Valdez claimed it was beer. It wasn’t. When officials opened the box and discovered the spider monkey, Valdez sped off with the animal. But she was tracked down later that month when she advertised the spider monkey for sale online – with her phone number. She’ll be sentenced in January.



