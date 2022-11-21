Lawmakers discuss rural health care

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2022 at 3:54 pm

DALLAS (KRLD) – The future of health care in rural Texas was one of the topics at a Texas Tribune panel discussion on the upcoming state legislative session. State Representative Eddie Morales Jr. of Eagle Pass – a Democrat – said the state should expand Medicaid for people in rural areas without adequate health care. Morales said the state is due about $100 million in federal Medicaid funding. State Representative Dustin Burrows of Lubbock sees technology as the answer. Burrows says the growth of satellite services in rural Texas would be helpful in providing telemedicine and in expanding broadband access. Republican state Representative Brooks Landgraf of Odessa said he favors a Medicaid block grant program that would let Texas run its own health care system.

