East Texas hospitals receive fall 2022 safety ratings

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2022 at 1:50 pm
East Texas hospitals receive fall 2022 safety ratingsEAST TEXAS — Several East Texas hospitals have been given “A” safety grades for fall 2022. Our news partner KETK reports the ratings come from The Leapfrog Group. That’s described as a national nonprofit that aims to save lives by evaluating hospitals based on the performance of harm prevention systems and the hospital’s amount of errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. Each hospital is given a numerical score that is then converted into an letter grade of A, B, C, or D, with “A” being the safest. UT Health North Campus Tyler, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler, UT Health Athens, and UT Health Henderson are among those receiving “A” grades. Click here for more details.



