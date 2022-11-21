Today is Monday November 21, 2022
City crews delivering Downtown’s annual Christmas tree

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2022 at 1:33 pm
City crews delivering Downtown’s annual Christmas treeTYLER — On Tuesday around noon, employees of the Tyler Urban Forestry Division, Parks and Recreation Department, and Streets Departmen will be delivering and installing an Eastern red cedar tree in the Downtown Tyler square. The tree is estimated to be 30 feet and has been donated anonymously in honor of all loved ones lost to cancer, according to a news release. The tree will be decorated in anticipation of the Christmas Parade and the 37th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony to be held on Thursday, Dec. 1.



