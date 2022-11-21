Today is Monday November 21, 2022
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2022 at 1:24 pm
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. This week, officials are drawing special attention to a Smith County project. TxDOT and contractor crews are scheduled to continue work on SH 155, with sweeping operations planned through the week after getting underway Monday. Weather permitting, crews are due to begin fog seal and hot mix resurfacing Tuesday and continue that through the week as well. The project stretches from Loop 323 in Tyler to the Anderson County line and consists of resurfacing, upgrading drainage structures, and repairing bridge joints. The expected completion date is spring of 2023. Click here for a complete rundown of this week’s roadwork around the district.



