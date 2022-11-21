Today is Monday November 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Part of northwest Henderson County under boil water notice

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2022 at 12:26 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Part of northwest Henderson County under boil water noticeHENDERSON COUNTY — The East Cedar Creek Fresh Water Supply District is issuing a boil water notice for customers located in the following areas: Cedar Branch Park (South portion), subdivisions located down Double Bridge Road (Timber Bay, Grandview Terrace, Wood Canyon Waters, Deer Island, Spillview estates, and other surrounding areas that experienced a water outage on November 20. The district covers approximately 20 square miles in northwest Henderson County, adjacent to the north and east banks of Cedar Creek Reservoir. Click here for further details and updates.

 



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC