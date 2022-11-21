Part of northwest Henderson County under boil water notice

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2022 at 12:26 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY — The East Cedar Creek Fresh Water Supply District is issuing a boil water notice for customers located in the following areas: Cedar Branch Park (South portion), subdivisions located down Double Bridge Road (Timber Bay, Grandview Terrace, Wood Canyon Waters, Deer Island, Spillview estates, and other surrounding areas that experienced a water outage on November 20. The district covers approximately 20 square miles in northwest Henderson County, adjacent to the north and east banks of Cedar Creek Reservoir. Click here for further details and updates.

Go Back