Car crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts, multiple people hurt

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2022 at 11:55 am

Sheila Paras/Getty Images

(HINGHAM, Mass.) -- Multiple people were injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, Monday morning, according to a law enforcement official.

The number of people hurt was not immediately clear.

Hingham is about 20 miles southwest of Boston.

Story developing...

