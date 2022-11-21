Today is Monday November 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler police search for reported missing man

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2022 at 10:41 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler police search for reported missing manSMITH COUNTY — Tyler police are searching for Edward Forrest Roddy, 51, from Tyler. He was reported missing by his mother who has not heard from him since the end of September. He is a black male approximately 5’11 and 150 lbs, bald, greying goatee and a tattoo on his neck that says “Shaneka”. He goes by the nickname “Punkin”. If you know his location or see him please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC