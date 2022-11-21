Tyler police search for reported missing man

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2022 at 10:41 am

SMITH COUNTY — Tyler police are searching for Edward Forrest Roddy, 51, from Tyler. He was reported missing by his mother who has not heard from him since the end of September. He is a black male approximately 5’11 and 150 lbs, bald, greying goatee and a tattoo on his neck that says “Shaneka”. He goes by the nickname “Punkin”. If you know his location or see him please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

