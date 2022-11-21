Biggest rail union rejects contract, raising possibility of nationwide strike

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2022 at 9:04 am

(NEW YORK) -- The nation’s largest rail union on Monday voted down a tentative contract brokered by the White House, raising the possibility of a nationwide strike next month that could cripple the U.S. economy.

The SMART Transportation Division, or SMART-TD, which represents about 28,000 rail workers, rejected on the contract in a vote that garnered record turnout, the union said Monday.

