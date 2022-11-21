Amber Alert issued for Overton boy

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2022 at 9:01 am

SMITH COUNTY — An Amber Alert has been issued for 5 year old Zachariah Sutton from Overton. He was last seen around 3 a.m. Monday wearing a grey jumpsuit and black and white tennis shoes. Authorities say he was abducted by Pamela Medlock, 59, described as a “family friend. She does not have a permanent address but frequents the Overton and Kilgore areas. She also frequents the Valero convenience store in Overton. Medlock is said to be driving a dark green 2007 Jeep Wrangler with license plate #RVZ5847. Contact authorities with any information.

