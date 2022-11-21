Today is Monday November 21, 2022
Report: Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are “taking a break”

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2022 at 7:43 am
Wilde and Styles on the set of "Don't Worry Darling" -- © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./Merrick Morton

After first sparking relationship rumors two years ago, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly "taking a break."

People spoke with several sources claiming to be close to the couple, who all say there's no bad blood between Harry and Olivia. One source stated the pair made "a very amicable decision" to take time apart from one another.

"They're still very close friends," the spy spilled, adding they are keeping busy with their own schedules and "different priorities." The insider added, "[Harry is] still touring and is now going abroad. [Olivia] is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A."

Olivia shares eight-year-old Otis and six-year-old Daisy with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

Harry and Olivia first sparked dating rumors in January 2021, but never outwardly confirmed their relationship to the media.

