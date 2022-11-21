Today is Monday November 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Deadly earthquake strikes Java, Indonesia

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2022 at 5:41 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


yorkfoto/Getty Images

(JAKARTA, Indonesia) -- A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Java island in Indonesia on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Indonesia's Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency said on Twitter that it had also measured the quake at a magnitude of 5.6. Preliminary data from the USGS had placed the quake at a magnitude of 5.4.

At least 46 people have died and about 700 have been injured, Herman Suherman, the regent of Cianjur Regency in West Java, told Indonesia's Kompas TV at around 4 p.m. Jakarta time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC