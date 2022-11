‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ leads box office for a second week, ‘She Said’ sinks

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2022 at 5:11 am

Courtesy of Disney

´╗┐Black Panther: Wakanda Forever┬á´╗┐remains #1 at the box office,┬áwith studio estimates saying it earned┬áan additional $67 million in its second week of release.┬á Its global totals have reached┬á$546 million. The Marvel Studio's┬áBlack Panther┬ásequel opened in North America with an estimated $180 million and┬áset a record for the biggest November opening of all time, beating┬áThe Hunger Games: Catching Fire.┬á Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Dining┬áin second place was Searchlight Pictures' new dark comedy┬á´╗┐The Menu´╗┐,┬áwhich stars┬áAnya Taylor-Joy,┬áNicholas Hoult┬áand┬áRalph Fiennes´╗┐. The well-reviewed thriller opened┬áwith an estimated┬á$9 million across 3,100 theaters.

Shocking in third was┬á´╗┐The Chosen´╗┐, which aired its first two episodes across 2,009 theaters and drew in an estimated $8.2 million. The crowdfunded streaming series, distributed by Fathom Events, is about the life of Jesus Christ.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam fell to fourth place this week, earning an estimated $4.5 million.

Rounding out the top five was rom-com Ticket to Paradise, which collected an additional $3.2 million in its fifth week of release.

Meanwhile,┬á´╗┐She Said´╗┐ bombed in its opening week. The movie starred┬áCarey Mulligan┬áand┬áZoe Kazan┬á´╗┐as┬á´╗┐The New York Times´╗┐'┬áMegan Twohey┬áand┬áJodi Kantor,┬árespectively, who┬ácovered the sexual abuse allegations against movie mogul┬áHarvey Weinstein´╗┐, who at the time was one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. Despite the rave reviews and Oscars buzz, the movie disappointed with an estimated opening of $2.3 million.

Copyright ┬ę 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back