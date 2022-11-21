‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ leads box office for a second week, ‘She Said’ sinks

﻿Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ﻿remains #1 at the box office, with studio estimates saying it earned an additional $67 million in its second week of release. Its global totals have reached $546 million. The Marvel Studio's Black Panther sequel opened in North America with an estimated $180 million and set a record for the biggest November opening of all time, beating The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Dining in second place was Searchlight Pictures' new dark comedy ﻿The Menu﻿, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes﻿. The well-reviewed thriller opened with an estimated $9 million across 3,100 theaters.

Shocking in third was ﻿The Chosen﻿, which aired its first two episodes across 2,009 theaters and drew in an estimated $8.2 million. The crowdfunded streaming series, distributed by Fathom Events, is about the life of Jesus Christ.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam fell to fourth place this week, earning an estimated $4.5 million.

Rounding out the top five was rom-com Ticket to Paradise, which collected an additional $3.2 million in its fifth week of release.

Meanwhile, ﻿She Said﻿ bombed in its opening week. The movie starred Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan ﻿as ﻿The New York Times﻿' Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, respectively, who covered the sexual abuse allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein﻿, who at the time was one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. Despite the rave reviews and Oscars buzz, the movie disappointed with an estimated opening of $2.3 million.

