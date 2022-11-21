Today is Monday November 21, 2022
Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2022 at 7:55 am
DALLAS (AP) – A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer. An arrest warrant obtained by the Dallas Morning News alleges that Heims and another officer were riding in a Uber Friday when he pointed a pistol at the other officer’s head.



