Mabank PD searches for missing teen girl

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2022 at 8:47 pm

MABANK – The Mabank Police Department is asking for your help in the search for 14 year old Sophia Flores of Mabank. Sophia was last seen November 17th. According to our news partner KETK, she is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs between 110 to 120 pounds. At the time of her disappearance, Sophia was wearing a grey hoodie and white sweat pants. Authorities believe that Flores may be in Henderson or that immediate area. If you have information contact local law enforcement

