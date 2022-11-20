Cowboys crush Vikings’ 7-game win streak with 40-3 romp

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2022 at 8:19 pm

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-most seven times in a 40-3 victory over Minnesota that slammed the Vikings’ seven-game winning streak to a screeching halt. Tony Pollard had two touchdown catches for Dallas with a career-high 189 yards from scrimmage. Dak Prescott was flawless at quarterback, Ezekiel Elliott rushed for two scores in his return from injury and Brett Maher made four field goals including a 60-yarder to end the first half. The Cowboys improved to 7-3. The Vikings fell to 8-2.

