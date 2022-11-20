Today is Sunday November 20, 2022
Texans coach Smith doesn’t blame Mills for team’s latest dud

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2022 at 8:17 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith says he won’t make a decision about quarterback Davis Mills until he has a chance to review video of his team’s latest loss. The Texans were embarrassed at home by the Washington Commanders, 23-10. Houston mustered 5 yards of offense in the first half and lost its fifth straight game. Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Smith says the offensive line did a poor job protecting Mills. Houston’s backup QB is Kyle Allen, who’s been a backup for most of his career and had limited success as a starter.



