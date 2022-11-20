Today is Sunday November 20, 2022
Heinicke wins starting job after Commanders top Texans 23-10

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2022 at 8:14 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Taylor Heinicke threw for 191 yards, Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Washington Commanders rolled to a 23-10 win over the hapless Houston Texans. Heinicke had another solid performance to help the Commanders build on last week’s victory over Philadelphia and win their fifth of six. Washington coach Ron Rivera said after the game that Heinicke will remain the starter even when Carson Wentz is healthy. Davis Mills threw two interceptions and Houston mustered a season-low 148 yards of offense as the Texans lost their fifth straight and remained the NFL’s only one-win team.



