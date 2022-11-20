Today is Sunday November 20, 2022
Marijuana trailer driver bust bond $1.5 million

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2022 at 9:05 am
Marijuana trailer driver bust bond .5 millionKILGORE – A traffic stop in Kilgore late Friday morning led to a chase with Kilgore Police, county and state officers. According to our news partner KETK, the driver of a pickup with a possibly stolen u-haul trailer which was allegedly full of marijuana. A high speed chase then occurred down interstate 20 into Kilgore with speeds over 100 mph. Both the Smith County Sheriff’s office and DPS laid down spikes to slow the truck down before it exited onto Highway 42. The driver passed through a number of red lights in Kilgore driving on the tires bare rims. After a second spiking from law enforcement, about 40 minutes had elapsed, the chase ended. The driver, a white male was charged with evading arrest and possession of stolen property. Authorities say additional charges are possible. He is in the Smith County jail and with a bond set at 1.5 million dollars.



