Texas Football magazine high school playoff pairings

Here are the high school football playoff sites and times for the regional round, provided by Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.



CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Region I

Regional

North Crowley (12-0) vs. Prosper (11-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Keller (10-2) vs. Lewisville (11-1), 11 a.m. Saturday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Region II

Regional

Duncanville (11-0) vs. The Woodlands (10-2), 3 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Waxahachie (10-2) vs. Spring Westfield (11-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium

Region III

Regional

Katy Cinco Ranch (9-3) vs. Galena Park North Shore (12-0), 2:30 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Rhodes Stadium

Fort Bend Ridge Point (10-2) vs. Humble Atascocita (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Region IV

Regional

Lake Travis (7-4) vs. SA Northside Brennan (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium

Austin Westlake (12-0) vs. San Benito (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

___

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Region I

Regional

Trophy Club Nelson (11-1) vs. Denton Guyer (12-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Southlake Carroll (12-0) vs. McKinney (8-4), 3:15 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Region II

Regional

DeSoto (10-2) vs. Tomball (8-4), 4 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Killeen Harker Heights (11-1) vs. Spring Dekaney (9-3), 6 p.m. Friday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

Region III

Regional

Katy (12-0) vs. Humble Summer Creek (8-4), 2 p.m. Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium

Fort Bend Hightower (10-2) vs. Houston King (8-4), 1 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Pridgeon Stadium

Region IV

Regional

Austin Vandegrift (11-1) vs. San Antonio Harlan (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Dripping Springs (11-1) vs. Harlingen (12-0), 11 a.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Region I

Regional

Abilene (6-6) vs. Burleson Centennial (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Aledo (10-2) vs. Midlothian (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium

Region II

Regional

Mansfield Timberview (12-0) vs. Frisco Reedy (12-0), 3 p.m. Friday at Bedford’s Pennington Field

Longview (12-0) vs. Port Arthur Memorial (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium

Region III

Regional

Georgetown (10-2) vs. College Station (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

Fulshear (11-1) vs. Smithson Valley (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

Region IV

Regional

McAllen (7-5) vs. CC Veterans Memorial (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at McAllen’s Memorial Stadium

PSJA North (12-0) vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Brownsville’s Sams Stadium

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Region I

Regional

Canutillo (10-2) vs. Abilene Wylie (9-3), 3 p.m. Friday at Fort Stockton’s Panther Stadium

Argyle (12-0) vs. Grapevine (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium

Region II

Regional

Midlothian Heritage (11-1) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (9-3), 3 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium

Melissa (10-2) vs. Terrell (7-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Region III

Regional

Fort Bend Marshall (11-1) vs. Montgomery Lake Creek (12-0), 1 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Brenham (8-4) vs. Port Neches-Groves (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Houston’s NRG Stadium

Region IV

Regional

Liberty Hill (11-1) vs. SA Alamo Heights (11-1), 1:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

CC Flour Bluff (9-3) vs. SA Veterans Memorial (9-3), TBD

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region I

Regional

Wichita Falls (8-4) vs. Brownwood (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium

Canyon Randall (9-3) vs. Decatur (9-3), 1 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium

Region II

Regional

China Spring (11-1) vs. Lake Worth (10-2), 5 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium

Celina (11-1) vs. Anna (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

Region III

Regional

Tyler Chapel Hill (10-2) vs. Lumberton (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium

Lindale (8-4) vs. Kilgore (9-3), 1 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium

Region IV

Regional

Port Lavaca Calhoun (5-7) vs. Boerne (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium

Somerset (10-2) vs. CC Calallen (12-0), 3 p.m. Friday at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region I

Regional

Monahans (9-3) vs. Godley (7-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

WF Hirschi (9-2) vs. Glen Rose (11-1), 3 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium

Region II

Regional

Aubrey (10-2) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (10-2), TBD

Gilmer (11-0) vs. Carthage (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Region III

Regional

Silsbee (12-0) vs. Madisonville (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium

Hamshire-Fannett (9-3) vs. Cuero (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Region IV

Regional

Wimberley (12-0) vs. Jarrell (6-6), 6 p.m. Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium

Lago Vista (9-3) vs. Geronimo Navarro (8-4), 1:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region I

Regional

Whitesboro (10-1) vs. Paradise (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Heath Stadium

Bushland (11-1) vs. Brock (8-4), 2 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium

Region II

Regional

Pottsboro (11-1) vs. Grandview (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

West (11-1) vs. Malakoff (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

Region III

Regional

Columbus (11-1) vs. Cameron Yoe (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Franklin (12-1) vs. Hitchcock (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium

Region IV

Regional

Llano (12-0) vs. Vanderbilt Industrial (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

Edna (11-1) vs. Blanco (8-4), 6 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region I

Regional

Idalou (9-3) vs. Wall (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Canadian (10-2) vs. Spearman (5-7), 2 p.m. Friday at Borger’s Bulldog Stadium

Region II

Regional

Bells (10-2) vs. Holliday (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium

Palmer (11-0) vs. Gunter (11-0), 1 p.m. Friday at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium

Region III

Regional

New London West Rusk (10-2) vs. Gilmer Harmony (7-5), 1 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate Stadium

Daingerfield (10-2) vs. Newton (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium

Region IV

Regional

Wallis Brazos (9-3) vs. Tidehaven (10-2), 2 p.m. Friday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field

Poth (11-1) vs. Taft (10-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Region I

Regional

Cisco (10-2) vs. New Deal (9-3), 2 p.m. Friday at Colorado City’s Wolf Stadium

Sonora (10-2) vs. Hawley (12-0), 6 p.m. Friday at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium

Region II

Regional

Tolar (12-0) vs. Hamilton (7-5), 2 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium

Riesel (7-5) vs. Crawford (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium

Region III

Regional

Cooper (12-0) vs. Joaquin (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium

Timpson (12-0) vs. Centerville (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl

Region IV

Regional

Flatonia (11-1) vs. Shiner (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Hallettsville’s Brahmas Memorial Stadium

Refugio (11-1) vs. Ganado (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Region I

Regional

Vega (8-4) vs. Wellington (11-1), 3 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

Clarendon (9-3) vs. New Home (11-1), 2 p.m. Friday at Floydada’s Tyer Stadium

Region II

Regional

Wink (12-0) vs. Albany (10-2), 5 p.m. Friday at San Angelo’s San Angelo Stadium

Windthorst (8-4) vs. Collinsville (11-1), 1 p.m. Friday at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium

Region III

Regional

Simms Bowie (9-2) vs. Mart (12-0), 2 p.m. Friday at Van’s Memorial Stadium

Price Carlisle (11-1) vs. Lovelady (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Wildcat Stadium

Region IV

Regional

Chilton (12-0) vs. Burton (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

Falls City (8-4) vs. Granger (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Nazareth vs. Happy, 6 p.m. Friday at Tulia

Rankin vs. Westbrook, 5 p.m. Friday at Robert Lee

Gordon vs. Abbott, 6 p.m. Friday at Hico

Mertzon Irion County vs. Jonesboro, 5 p.m. Friday at Early

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

Balmorhea vs. Whitharral, 6 p.m. Friday at Hermleigh

Throckmorton vs. Benjamin, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Springtown

Oakwood vs. Bluff Dale, 7 p.m. Friday at Ferris

Loraine vs. Cherokee, 6 p.m. Friday at Miles

