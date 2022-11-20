Clippers hit 21 3-pointers in 119-97 rout of Spurs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 21 points and hit five of the Clippers’ season-high 21 3-pointers as Los Angeles routed the San Antonio Spurs 119-97. Norman Powell added 26 points off the bench and Reggie Jackson had 20 points as six Clippers scored in double figures. Powell hit five 3s and Jackson sank all four of his 3-point attempts. Kawhi Leonard had 11 points in 22 minutes of his second straight start after missing 12 games because of right knee stiffness. John Wall had a season-high 15 assists for the Clippers. The Spurs have lost nine of 10 and four in a row. They were led by Jakob Poeltl with 20 points.

