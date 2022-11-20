New Mexico State-New Mexico basketball game postponed after shooting

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2022 at 1:16 am

By ESPN.com

A shooting on the University of New Mexico campus in Albuquerque early Saturday that left one dead and a New Mexico State student injured led to the postponement of the men’s basketball rivalry game between the schools.

A 19-year-old New Mexico student was killed in the shooting, which occurred at a university residence hall. New Mexico officials said the 21-year-old New Mexico State student was in “stable condition after being transported [to a hospital] for medical treatment.”

According to New Mexico officials, police were called around 3 a.m. Saturday to investigate an altercation between two men. Police also told ESPN that the bus for the New Mexico State men’s basketball team was stopped and released by local authorities as part of the investigation.

Officer Ray Wilson, spokesman for the New Mexico State Police, said authorities have not released the names of anyone involved. Police have called the shooting a “singular incident” that does not pose a threat to the general public.

No members of the New Mexico men’s basketball team were involved in the shooting, a source told ESPN. A New Mexico State team spokesman said the school did not have any additional information.

“The entire Lobo community is shaken by this incident, and we mourn the death of one of our students and the injuries sustained by another individual,” the University of New Mexico said in a statement. “The impact of this experience is life-changing for so many and will extend far beyond expressions of grief and sense of loss — and far beyond the Lobo community.”

New Mexico spokesman Steve Kirkland said in a statement that officials from both schools decided to postpone the game, which had been set for 7 p.m. ET.

The shooting comes just days after three University of Virginia football players were killed and another was injured in a shooting on campus following a school trip on Sunday. The Cavaliers football team canceled its game against Coastal Carolina, with a memorial service for the three players — Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry — being held Saturday.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a former Virginia walk-on football player, was arrested on second-degree murder charges in the shooting.

Go Back