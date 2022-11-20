Today is Sunday November 20, 2022
Texas Tech scores late touchdown to beat Iowa State 14-10

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2022 at 10:34 pm
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Shough put together two long scoring drives and Texas Tech defeated Iowa State 14-10. Shough gave the Red Raiders (6-5, 4-4 Big 12 Conference) the lead on a 4-yard touchdown pass to Baylor Cupp with 6:10 remaining in the game, capping a 13-play, 77-yard drive. Shough finished 15-of-21 passing for 141 yards. At one point, Iowa State (4-7, 1-7) had gained more than twice as many yards as Tech (338 to 151), but the Cyclones failed to reach the end zone, thanks to a pair of third-quarter goal-line stands by the Red Raiders defense.



