Kilgore College receives 90K grant from Texas Mutual Insurance Company

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2022 at 7:42 pm

KILGORE — The Texas Mutual Insurance Company, as part of a larger effort to support workforce development programs, has awarded the Kilgore College Foundation a 90 thousand dollar grant. The Foundations objective is training students for safe work practices. Also, they are helping Kilgore College buy a forklift and construct an area for forklift safety training. Texas Mutual Insurance also gave a 65 thousand dollar grant to Goodwill Industries of East Texas. These funds are part of the Texas Mutual Insurance Company commitment of seven million dollars in grants that will go to nonprofits groups in Texas. So far, nearly 50 organizations have received more than three and half million dollars to help develop safe training and workforce development. That according to a prepared statement from Texas Mutual Insurance.

