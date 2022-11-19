Today is Saturday November 19, 2022
No. 4 TCU still undefeated after game-ending FG at Baylor

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2022 at 5:18 pm
WACO (AP) — Griffin Kell kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play of the game, and fourth-ranked TCU remained undefeated with a 29-28 win at Baylor. The Horned Frogs scored nine points in the final 2:07 to avoid another potential playoff-busting loss on the banks of the Brazos River. Emari Demercardo scored on a 3-yard TD run to get the 11-0 Frogs within 28-26, but he was unable to pull in a pass on the 2-point conversion attempt. After kicking deep, TCU used all three of its timeouts while forcing a three-and-out, and it got the ball back with 1:34 left at its 31. Nine plays later, Kell made the game-ending kick.



