Texas A&M snaps six-game skid with 20-3 win over UMass

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2022 at 5:15 pm

COLLEGE STATION (AP) — Conner Weigman threw for 191 yards and a touchdown and Texas A&M overcame a sloppy and mistake-filled performance to snap a six-game skid with a 20-3 win over UMass. Texas A&M (4-7) entered the game as 33 ½ point favorites against the Minutemen, who have won just one game this season. But the Aggies lost four fumbles and struggled to move the ball while playing without top running back Devon Achane and leading receiver Evan Stewart on a soggy and cold day. Weigman threw a touchdown pass in the second quarter to put A&M on top. The Aggies didn’t get in the end zone again until Le’Veon Moss scampered 12 yards for a touchdown with about five minutes remaining to stretch the lead to 20-3.

