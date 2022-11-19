Today is Saturday November 19, 2022
Lamar Jackson misses practice, but Harbaugh says he’ll play

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2022 at 6:12 am
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson missed practice because of an illness, but Baltimore coach John Harbaugh says the Ravens’ star quarterback will be fine for Sunday’s game against Carolina. Jackson has yet to miss a game this season. The Ravens listed him as questionable for Sunday on their injury report. Baltimore did not rule anyone out on that injury report. Tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards are questionable as well. Andrews was a full participant at Friday’s practice. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis is doubtful after missing two straight practices.



