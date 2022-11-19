Today is Saturday November 19, 2022
Rams’ Stafford out of concussion protocol, will play Sunday

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2022 at 6:11 am
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford is out of the NFL’s concussion protocol and set to return to the Los Angeles Rams’ lineup after a one-game absence. Coach Sean McVay says the Super Bowl-winning quarterback will play in New Orleans against the Saint. Stafford went into the protocol 10 days ago after a medical examination, and he missed the defending champions’ loss to Arizona last weekend. He apparently was injured during LA’s game at Tampa Bay on Nov. 6, but the Rams didn’t identify any symptoms during the game. Stafford was cleared Friday after meeting with team doctors.



