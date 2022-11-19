Today is Saturday November 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Friday night high school football playoffs

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2022 at 6:03 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


(AP) — Here are the Texas high school football playoffs, it’s week two action!

Class 6A Division I=

Region I Area=

Lewisville 10, Arlington Martin 0

North Crowley 49, EP Pebble Hills 42

Prosper 38, South Grand Prairie 26

Region II Area=

Duncanville 41, Wylie 0

Spring Westfield 41, Klein Collins 38

The Woodlands 62, Klein Cain 21

Waxahachie 31, Rockwall 25

Region III Area=

Fort Bend Ridge Point 14, Houston Lamar 10

Houston North Shore Mustangs 43, Dickinson 34

Humble Atascocita 35, League City Clear Springs 7

Katy Cinco Ranch 13, Cypress Fairbanks 10

Region IV Area=

Austin Westlake 45, New Braunfels 14

Lake Travis 24, Cibolo Steele 21

Class 6A Division II=

Region I Area=

Byron Nelson 35, EP Eastwood 28

Denton Guyer 63, Dallas Highland Park 42

McKinney 42, Dallas Jesuit 7

Southlake Carroll 69, Wolfforth Frenship 14

Region II Area=

Killeen Harker Heights 38, Royse City 17

Spring Dekaney 32, Cypress Falls 17

Tomball 16, New Caney 15

Region III Area=

Houston King 30, Clear Falls 7

Humble Summer Creek 36, Alvin Shadow Creek 20

Katy 62, Houston Memorial 21

Region IV Area=

Austin Vandegrift 37, Converse Judson 7

Harlingen 39, SA Northside Warren 21

Class 5A Division I=

Region I Area=

Abilene 35, Red Oak 0

Aledo 45, Lubbock Cooper 21

Burleson Centennial 31, Amarillo Tascosa 7

Midlothian 56, Amarillo 28

Region II Area=

Frisco Reedy 30, Lancaster 27, OT

Longview 38, Frisco Lone Star 17

Mansfield Timberview 35, Barbers Hill 17

Port Arthur Memorial 52, Frisco Wakeland 50, 2OT

Region III Area=

College Station 27, Angleton 20

Fulshear 50, A&M Consolidated 38

Georgetown 55, Magnolia West 22

Smithson Valley 38, Manvel 28

Region IV Area=

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 14, Edinburg Vela 7

McAllen 21, SA Southside 0

PSJA North 35, CC Miller 14

Class 5A Division II=

Region I Area=

Abilene Wylie 50, Colleyville Heritage 40

Argyle 7, WF Rider 0

Canutillo 21, FW Arlington Heights 14

Grapevine 38, Abilene Cooper 21

Region II Area=

Melissa 42, Ennis 38

Midlothian Heritage 45, Crandall 37

Terrell 49, Everman 16

Region III Area=

Brenham 31, Belton 10

Fort Bend Marshall 49, Waco University 7

Montgomery Lake Creek 78, Leander Rouse 19

Port Neches-Groves 24, Austin LBJ 19

Region IV Area=

CC Flour Bluff 49, Lockhart 42

Liberty Hill 63, Mercedes 14

SA Veterans Memorial 35, Mission Sharyland 23

Class 4A Division I=

Region I Area=

Brownwood 31, Canyon 10

Canyon Randall 27, Lubbock Estacado 14

Decatur 42, Andrews 15

Wichita Falls 31, Big Spring 7

Region II Area=

Anna 33, Stephenville 32

Celina 34, Kennedale 28

China Spring 41, Kaufman 7

Lake Worth 7, Dallas Carter 2

Region III Area=

Kilgore 34, El Campo 20

Lindale 42, Freeport Brazosport 28

Lumberton 23, Stafford 8

Tyler Chapel Hill 38, Bay City 24

Region IV Area=

Boerne 50, Pleasanton 21

CC Calallen 22, Davenport 14

Somerset 23, La Vernia 13

Class 4A Division II=

Region I Area=

Monahans 35, Ferris 21

Region II Area=

Carthage 61, Van Alstyne 30

Gilmer 60, Gainesville 20

Region III Area=

Cuero 41, Sealy 18

Hamshire-Fannett 33, Waco Connally 30

Madisonville 9, Bellville 3

Silsbee 34, Smithville 0

Region IV Area=

Jarrell 35, Port Isabel 21

Lago Vista 42, Sinton 7

Wimberley 48, Orange Grove 0

Class 3A Division I=

Region I Area=

Bushland 28, Tuscola Jim Ned 10

Paradise 17, Shallowater 14

Whitesboro 65, Dalhart 15

Region II Area=

Grandview 48, Mineola 14

Malakoff 55, Winnsboro 10

West 27, Mount Vernon 14

Region III Area=

Cameron Yoe 42, Orangefield 19

Columbus 35, Diboll 14

Hitchcock 36, Woodville 31

Region IV Area=

Blanco 40, CC London 13

Llano 21, Goliad 0

Vanderbilt Industrial 19, Jourdanton 8

Class 3A Division II=

Region I Area=

Canadian 42, Early 14

Idalou 28, Crane 0

Spearman 49, Alpine 0

Wall 44, Childress 10

Region III Area=

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 37, Hooks 23

Daingerfield 29, De Kalb 22

Newton 65, New Boston 8

Region IV Area=

El Maton Tidehaven 56, Nixon-Smiley 8

Poth 42, Boling 34

Taft 31, Rogers 21

Wallis Brazos 42, Hebbronville 15

Class 2A Division I=

Region I Area=

Cisco 14, Stratford 8

Hawley 72, Panhandle 26

Sonora 18, Farwell 7

Region II Area=

Crawford 34, Coleman 13

Hamilton 35, Axtell 21

Riesel 38, Bangs 14

Region III Area=

Centerville 54, Honey Grove 13

Cooper 40, Corrigan-Camden 14

Joaquin 35, Beckville 14

Timpson 49, Frankston 7

Region IV Area=

Shiner 47, Mason 21

Class 2A Division II=

Region I Area=

Clarendon 48, Ralls 14

New Home 22, Sunray 21

Vega 48, Seagraves 7

Wellington 48, Sudan 0

Region II Area=

Collinsville 51, McCamey 14

Region III Area=

Lovelady 56, Maud 0

Mart 77, Cushing 7

Price Carlisle 40, Wortham 36

Region IV Area=

Burton 55, Rocksprings 0

Chilton 48, Brackett 7

Falls City 29, Sabinal 20

Granger 41, D’Hanis 6

Class 1A Division I=

Region I Area=

Happy 50, Knox City 0

Nazareth 62, Springlake-Earth 28

Region II Area=

Rankin 70, Whiteface 24

Westbrook 48, Imperial Buena Vista 0

Region III Area=

Abbott 58, Gilmer Union Hill 0

Gordon 52, Blum 48

Region IV Area=

Jonesboro 62, Medina 56

Class 1A Division II=

Region I Area=

Balmorhea 60, Groom 14

Whitharral 64, Lamesa Klondike 20

Region II Area=

Benjamin 56, Newcastle 0

Throckmorton 30, Jayton 24

Region III Area=

Bluff Dale 81, Morgan 35

Oakwood 38, Oglesby 32

Region IV Area=

Cherokee 36, Blackwell 30

Loraine 52, Richland Springs 0

TAIAO Div I=

Quarterfinal=

Austin SPC 42, Lubbock Home School Titans 18

TAIAO Div II=

Quarterfinal=

Bryan Christian Homeschool 57, CenTex Homeschool 8

Smoking for Jesus Ministry 45, Joshua Johnson County 0

TAIAO Div III=

Quarterfinal=

Fort Bend Chargers 68, Melissa CHANT 13

SA Winston 61, Amarillo PCHEA 13

TAPPS 6-Man Div I=

Regional=

Austin Hill Country 58, Austin TSD 0

TAPPS 6-Man Div II=

Regional=

Abilene Christian 68, Lucas Christian 44

Conroe Covenant 46, San Marcos 0

FW Covenant Classical 46, Plano Coram Deo 0

Pasadena First Baptist 78, Waco Live Oak Classical 28

TAPPS 6-Man Div III=

Regional=

Baytown Christian 52, Fredericksburg Heritage 44

Bulverde Bracken 70, Lake Jackson Brazosport 14

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 47, Azle Christian School 26

TAPPS 11-Man Div I=

Regional=

Houston St. Thomas 27, Addison Trinity 21

Plano Prestonwood 48, Houston St. Pius X 0

TAPPS 11-Man Div II=

Regional=

FW All Saints 37, Argyle Liberty Christian 20

Fort Bend Christian 27, Austin Regents 24

TAPPS 11-Man Div III=

Regional=

Cypress Community Christian 44, Boerne Geneva 14

Dallas Christian 61, Bullard Brook Hill 7

SA Holy Cross 28, Bay Area Christian 7

TAPPS 11-Man Div IV=

Regional=

Bryan Brazos Christian 45, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 30

Lubbock Christian 52, Temple Central Texas 0

Muenster Sacred Heart 41, Houston Northland Christian 0

TCSAAL 11-Man Div I=

Semifinal=

Legacy School of Sport Sciences 66, Founders Classical Academy 0



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC