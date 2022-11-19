Friday night high school football playoffs

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2022 at 6:03 am

(AP) — Here are the Texas high school football playoffs, it’s week two action!



Class 6A Division I=

Region I Area=

Lewisville 10, Arlington Martin 0

North Crowley 49, EP Pebble Hills 42

Prosper 38, South Grand Prairie 26

Region II Area=

Duncanville 41, Wylie 0

Spring Westfield 41, Klein Collins 38

The Woodlands 62, Klein Cain 21

Waxahachie 31, Rockwall 25

Region III Area=

Fort Bend Ridge Point 14, Houston Lamar 10

Houston North Shore Mustangs 43, Dickinson 34

Humble Atascocita 35, League City Clear Springs 7

Katy Cinco Ranch 13, Cypress Fairbanks 10

Region IV Area=

Austin Westlake 45, New Braunfels 14

Lake Travis 24, Cibolo Steele 21

Class 6A Division II=

Region I Area=

Byron Nelson 35, EP Eastwood 28

Denton Guyer 63, Dallas Highland Park 42

McKinney 42, Dallas Jesuit 7

Southlake Carroll 69, Wolfforth Frenship 14

Region II Area=

Killeen Harker Heights 38, Royse City 17

Spring Dekaney 32, Cypress Falls 17

Tomball 16, New Caney 15

Region III Area=

Houston King 30, Clear Falls 7

Humble Summer Creek 36, Alvin Shadow Creek 20

Katy 62, Houston Memorial 21

Region IV Area=

Austin Vandegrift 37, Converse Judson 7

Harlingen 39, SA Northside Warren 21

Class 5A Division I=

Region I Area=

Abilene 35, Red Oak 0

Aledo 45, Lubbock Cooper 21

Burleson Centennial 31, Amarillo Tascosa 7

Midlothian 56, Amarillo 28

Region II Area=

Frisco Reedy 30, Lancaster 27, OT

Longview 38, Frisco Lone Star 17

Mansfield Timberview 35, Barbers Hill 17

Port Arthur Memorial 52, Frisco Wakeland 50, 2OT

Region III Area=

College Station 27, Angleton 20

Fulshear 50, A&M Consolidated 38

Georgetown 55, Magnolia West 22

Smithson Valley 38, Manvel 28

Region IV Area=

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 14, Edinburg Vela 7

McAllen 21, SA Southside 0

PSJA North 35, CC Miller 14

Class 5A Division II=

Region I Area=

Abilene Wylie 50, Colleyville Heritage 40

Argyle 7, WF Rider 0

Canutillo 21, FW Arlington Heights 14

Grapevine 38, Abilene Cooper 21

Region II Area=

Melissa 42, Ennis 38

Midlothian Heritage 45, Crandall 37

Terrell 49, Everman 16

Region III Area=

Brenham 31, Belton 10

Fort Bend Marshall 49, Waco University 7

Montgomery Lake Creek 78, Leander Rouse 19

Port Neches-Groves 24, Austin LBJ 19

Region IV Area=

CC Flour Bluff 49, Lockhart 42

Liberty Hill 63, Mercedes 14

SA Veterans Memorial 35, Mission Sharyland 23

Class 4A Division I=

Region I Area=

Brownwood 31, Canyon 10

Canyon Randall 27, Lubbock Estacado 14

Decatur 42, Andrews 15

Wichita Falls 31, Big Spring 7

Region II Area=

Anna 33, Stephenville 32

Celina 34, Kennedale 28

China Spring 41, Kaufman 7

Lake Worth 7, Dallas Carter 2

Region III Area=

Kilgore 34, El Campo 20

Lindale 42, Freeport Brazosport 28

Lumberton 23, Stafford 8

Tyler Chapel Hill 38, Bay City 24

Region IV Area=

Boerne 50, Pleasanton 21

CC Calallen 22, Davenport 14

Somerset 23, La Vernia 13

Class 4A Division II=

Region I Area=

Monahans 35, Ferris 21

Region II Area=

Carthage 61, Van Alstyne 30

Gilmer 60, Gainesville 20

Region III Area=

Cuero 41, Sealy 18

Hamshire-Fannett 33, Waco Connally 30

Madisonville 9, Bellville 3

Silsbee 34, Smithville 0

Region IV Area=

Jarrell 35, Port Isabel 21

Lago Vista 42, Sinton 7

Wimberley 48, Orange Grove 0

Class 3A Division I=

Region I Area=

Bushland 28, Tuscola Jim Ned 10

Paradise 17, Shallowater 14

Whitesboro 65, Dalhart 15

Region II Area=

Grandview 48, Mineola 14

Malakoff 55, Winnsboro 10

West 27, Mount Vernon 14

Region III Area=

Cameron Yoe 42, Orangefield 19

Columbus 35, Diboll 14

Hitchcock 36, Woodville 31

Region IV Area=

Blanco 40, CC London 13

Llano 21, Goliad 0

Vanderbilt Industrial 19, Jourdanton 8

Class 3A Division II=

Region I Area=

Canadian 42, Early 14

Idalou 28, Crane 0

Spearman 49, Alpine 0

Wall 44, Childress 10

Region III Area=

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 37, Hooks 23

Daingerfield 29, De Kalb 22

Newton 65, New Boston 8

Region IV Area=

El Maton Tidehaven 56, Nixon-Smiley 8

Poth 42, Boling 34

Taft 31, Rogers 21

Wallis Brazos 42, Hebbronville 15

Class 2A Division I=

Region I Area=

Cisco 14, Stratford 8

Hawley 72, Panhandle 26

Sonora 18, Farwell 7

Region II Area=

Crawford 34, Coleman 13

Hamilton 35, Axtell 21

Riesel 38, Bangs 14

Region III Area=

Centerville 54, Honey Grove 13

Cooper 40, Corrigan-Camden 14

Joaquin 35, Beckville 14

Timpson 49, Frankston 7

Region IV Area=

Shiner 47, Mason 21

Class 2A Division II=

Region I Area=

Clarendon 48, Ralls 14

New Home 22, Sunray 21

Vega 48, Seagraves 7

Wellington 48, Sudan 0

Region II Area=

Collinsville 51, McCamey 14

Region III Area=

Lovelady 56, Maud 0

Mart 77, Cushing 7

Price Carlisle 40, Wortham 36

Region IV Area=

Burton 55, Rocksprings 0

Chilton 48, Brackett 7

Falls City 29, Sabinal 20

Granger 41, D’Hanis 6

Class 1A Division I=

Region I Area=

Happy 50, Knox City 0

Nazareth 62, Springlake-Earth 28

Region II Area=

Rankin 70, Whiteface 24

Westbrook 48, Imperial Buena Vista 0

Region III Area=

Abbott 58, Gilmer Union Hill 0

Gordon 52, Blum 48

Region IV Area=

Jonesboro 62, Medina 56

Class 1A Division II=

Region I Area=

Balmorhea 60, Groom 14

Whitharral 64, Lamesa Klondike 20

Region II Area=

Benjamin 56, Newcastle 0

Throckmorton 30, Jayton 24

Region III Area=

Bluff Dale 81, Morgan 35

Oakwood 38, Oglesby 32

Region IV Area=

Cherokee 36, Blackwell 30

Loraine 52, Richland Springs 0

TAIAO Div I=

Quarterfinal=

Austin SPC 42, Lubbock Home School Titans 18

TAIAO Div II=

Quarterfinal=

Bryan Christian Homeschool 57, CenTex Homeschool 8

Smoking for Jesus Ministry 45, Joshua Johnson County 0

TAIAO Div III=

Quarterfinal=

Fort Bend Chargers 68, Melissa CHANT 13

SA Winston 61, Amarillo PCHEA 13

TAPPS 6-Man Div I=

Regional=

Austin Hill Country 58, Austin TSD 0

TAPPS 6-Man Div II=

Regional=

Abilene Christian 68, Lucas Christian 44

Conroe Covenant 46, San Marcos 0

FW Covenant Classical 46, Plano Coram Deo 0

Pasadena First Baptist 78, Waco Live Oak Classical 28

TAPPS 6-Man Div III=

Regional=

Baytown Christian 52, Fredericksburg Heritage 44

Bulverde Bracken 70, Lake Jackson Brazosport 14

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 47, Azle Christian School 26

TAPPS 11-Man Div I=

Regional=

Houston St. Thomas 27, Addison Trinity 21

Plano Prestonwood 48, Houston St. Pius X 0

TAPPS 11-Man Div II=

Regional=

FW All Saints 37, Argyle Liberty Christian 20

Fort Bend Christian 27, Austin Regents 24

TAPPS 11-Man Div III=

Regional=

Cypress Community Christian 44, Boerne Geneva 14

Dallas Christian 61, Bullard Brook Hill 7

SA Holy Cross 28, Bay Area Christian 7

TAPPS 11-Man Div IV=

Regional=

Bryan Brazos Christian 45, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 30

Lubbock Christian 52, Temple Central Texas 0

Muenster Sacred Heart 41, Houston Northland Christian 0

TCSAAL 11-Man Div I=

Semifinal=

Legacy School of Sport Sciences 66, Founders Classical Academy 0

Go Back