Today is Saturday November 19, 2022
Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2022 at 5:47 am
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points in his 50th career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the shorthanded Denver Nuggets 127-99 in the first of consecutive meetings. The Nuggets were without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two more starters in Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Jokic and Murray are in health and safety protocols. Gordon has a non-COVID-19 illness. It’s unclear if they’ll be available for the rematch in Dallas on Sunday. Doncic had 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He’s the second-fastest to 50 triple-doubles, one game better than Magic Johnson.



