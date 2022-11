Retired judge Randall Rogers dies

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2022 at 5:00 pm

TYLER – Smith County reports retired judge Randall Rogers has died. According to our news partner KETK, the county said they are offering their thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the former County Court at Law No. 2 judge. County officials also thanked him for his 30 years of service to the county.

Go Back