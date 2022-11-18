Today is Friday November 18, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Officials: Two indicted in cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2022 at 4:36 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Officials: Two indicted in cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracyTYLER – Two men have been indicted in a cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. Randall V. Rule, 71, of Reno, NV, and Gregory C. Nysewander, 64, formerly of Irmo, SC, are charged with money laundering conspiracy, money laundering, and a conspiracy to violate the Bank Secrecy Act.  The two are alleged to have conspired with others to launder the proceeds of wire fraud and mail fraud schemes through cryptocurrency. The defendants converted funds from romance scams, business email compromises, real estate scams, and other fraudulent schemes into cryptocurrency and sent the cryptocurrency to accounts controlled by foreign and domestic co-conspirators, according to federal officials. Click here for more details.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC