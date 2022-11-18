Officials: Two indicted in cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2022 at 4:36 pm

TYLER – Two men have been indicted in a cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. Randall V. Rule, 71, of Reno, NV, and Gregory C. Nysewander, 64, formerly of Irmo, SC, are charged with money laundering conspiracy, money laundering, and a conspiracy to violate the Bank Secrecy Act. The two are alleged to have conspired with others to launder the proceeds of wire fraud and mail fraud schemes through cryptocurrency. The defendants converted funds from romance scams, business email compromises, real estate scams, and other fraudulent schemes into cryptocurrency and sent the cryptocurrency to accounts controlled by foreign and domestic co-conspirators, according to federal officials. Click here for more details.

