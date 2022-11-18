Goodwill gets grant from Texas Mutual

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2022 at 4:24 pm

TYLER – Goodwill Industries of East Texas has been selected by Texas Mutual Insurance Company, the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, as a recipient of grants from its second request for proposal (RFP) of 2022. According to a news release, fewer than 50 organizations have been awarded more than $3.5 million to support their efforts in workforce development and safety training. As quoted in the release, Goodwill CEO and President Kimberly Lewis said, “We are honored to be among those chosen by Texas Mutual Insurance Company to continue in our mission of providing skills training and vocational opportunities for people with barriers to employment. Goodwill’s focus has always been around putting people to work and utilizing safe work practices is critical in every industry.”

The grants are part of Texas Mutual’s larger commitment of $7 million in RFP grant funding to nonprofits across the state in two categories: generational learning to support working families, and workforce development and safety training. According to the news release, workforce development and safety training grant recipients were awarded for their focus on:

● Training the current and future skilled workforce in safe work practices,

especially in industries or occupations at higher risk for workplace

accidents

● Creating strong pathways for in-demand, middle-skill jobs

● Upskilling and reskilling adult learners using earn-and-learn initiatives

