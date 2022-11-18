Attorney General names special counsel to oversee DOJ’s Mar-a-Lago probe

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2022 at 12:56 pm

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the entirety of the Justice Department's criminal investigation into the unlawful retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, as well as key aspects of its probe into the events of Jan 6.

Story developing...

