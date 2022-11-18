Three women found stabbed to death at home in Queens, New York

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2022 at 12:46 pm

Sheila Paras/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) --Three women were found stabbed to death at a home in Queens, New York, on Friday, in what police are investigating as a triple homicide, authorities said.

The victims -- ages 26, 46 and 57 -- were found by a home health aide at 10:40 a.m., according to police.

It appears to be a domestic crime and police are searching for a family member who left the house around 5 a.m., according to authorities.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back