Three women found stabbed to death at home in Queens, New York

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2022 at 12:46 pm
(NEW YORK) --Three women were found stabbed to death at a home in Queens, New York, on Friday, in what police are investigating as a triple homicide, authorities said.

The victims -- ages 26, 46 and 57 -- were found by a home health aide at 10:40 a.m., according to police.

It appears to be a domestic crime and police are searching for a family member who left the house around 5 a.m., according to authorities.

