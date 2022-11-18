Appeals court strikes down federal horseracing rules act

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2022 at 12:45 pm

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A federal appeals court has ruled that Congress gave too much power to a nonprofit authority it created in 2020 to develop and enforce horseracing rules. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday that the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act is “facially unconstitutional.” The authority created by the act was meant to bring uniform policies and enforcement to horseracing amid doping scandals and racetrack horse deaths. But the 5th Circuit ruled in favor of opponents of the act in Louisiana, West Virginia and Texas. Animal rights activists supported the act, pointing to scandals in the industry involving medication and the treatment of horses.

